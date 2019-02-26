February 26, 2019 - The Wall Cuts Texas Voters In Half, Quinnipiac University Poll Finds; But Voters Oppose Emergency Powers By Wide Margin Quinnipiac University Polling Logo
Texas voters are evenly split 48 - 48 percent on whether to build a wall on the Mexican border, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released today.

There are party, gender, age and racial gaps, the independent Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pe- ack) University Poll finds:
  • Republicans support the wall 87 - 11 percent. Opposed are Democrats, 90 - 7 percent, and independent voters, 51 - 43 percent;
  • Men support the wall, 53 - 45 percent, with women opposed by a mirror image 52 - 43 percent;
  • Voters 18 to 34 years old oppose the wall 64 - 33 percent. Voters over 65 years old back the wall 58 - 39 percent;
  • White voters support the wall 63 - 34 percent. Opposed are black voters, 80 - 13 percent, and Hispanic voters, 65 - 32 percent.
Texas voters disapprove 60 - 39 percent of President Donald Trump using emergency powers to fund a wall on the border. Voters say 52 - 45 percent-undocumented immigrants crossing the border is not a national emergency.

But voters agree with President Trump 52 - 45 percent that the undocumented immigrants, drugs and gang members crossing the border is an "invasion."

Texas voters are divided in their opinion of President Donald Trump as 47 percent approve of the job he is doing and 50 percent disapprove.

"Texas is the state most directly impacted by the border wall controversy because of its long border with Mexico. Its generally conservative nature and stronger support for President Donald Trump makes these numbers especially relevant.

"President Trump's 47 - 50 percent job approval in Texas is not great, but it's better than Quinnipiac University finds in nationwide polls," said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

"Texas voters are split down the middle on the need for a border wall, but overwhelmingly think immigration has been good for this country," Brown added.

Texas voters say 57 - 38 percent that a wall on the Mexican border would not "significantly decrease violent crime in the U.S." The wall would not "significantly decrease the amount of illegal drugs in the U.S.," voters say 54 - 43 percent.

By a wide 62 - 33 percent, voters oppose the federal government seizing private property to build the wall. The only listed party, gender, education, age or racial groups to support this seizure are Republicans, 64 - 29 percent, and white men, 51 - 44 percent. White voters with no college degree are divided as 49 percent back seizures, with 43 percent opposed.

Immigrants from other cultures have a mainly positive impact on American society, 64 percent of Texas voters say, as 19 percent say immigrants have a mainly negative impact.

Texas voters also support 71 - 24 percent allowing "Dreamers" to stay in the U.S. and ultimately apply for citizenship. Support is strong among all listed groups.

School Funding

By an overwhelming 83 - 11 percent, Texas voters support proposed multi-billion dollar increases in school funding in the Lone Star State.

State funding for schools should remain linked to student population, 78 percent of voters say, while 12 percent say funding should be linked to student performance on standardized tests. Texas voters say 60 - 31 percent that the use of standardized tests is not good for education.

Voters support 77 - 18 percent requiring local governments to get voter approval if they want to increase property taxes more than 2.5 percent.

Approval Ratings for Governor, Senators

Texas voters approve 58 - 28 percent of the job Gov. Greg Abbott is doing.

Voters approve 51 - 40 percent of the job U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is doing and give U.S. Sen. John Cornyn a 43 - 26 percent job approval rating.

From February 20 - 25, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,222 Texas voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points, including the design effect.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Douglas Schwartz, Ph.D., conducts gold standard surveys using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones. The Quinnipiac University Poll conducts nationwide surveys and polls in more than a dozen states on national and statewide elections, as well as public policy issues.

20. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Greg Abbott is handling his job as governor? 
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Approve              58%    88%    29%    56%    63%    54%    64%    72%
Disapprove           28      5     56     26     27     28     27     17
DK/NA                14      7     15     19     10     18      9     11
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Approve              43%    56%    70%    64%    73%    63%    68%    38%    50%
Disapprove           32     30     24     25     19     25     22     39     34
DK/NA                26     14      6     10      8     12     10     23     16
21. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Ted Cruz is handling his job as United States Senator? 
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Approve              51%    87%    16%    47%    55%    48%    57%    67%
Disapprove           40      7     76     43     39     41     37     22
DK/NA                 9      6      8     10      7     11      6     10
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Approve              40%    50%    56%    61%    67%    58%    62%    22%    46%
Disapprove           47     40     38     34     28     32     30     66     45
DK/NA                13     10      6      5      6     10      8     13      9
22. Do you approve or disapprove of the way John Cornyn is handling his job as United States Senator? 
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Approve              43%    64%    21%    40%    49%    37%    54%    51%
Disapprove           26     10     48     26     25     27     28     20
DK/NA                31     26     32     34     26     36     18     29
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Approve              26%    35%    52%    58%    61%    44%    52%    26%    30%
Disapprove           28     29     27     22     23     25     24     34     28
DK/NA                46     37     21     20     16     31     23     40     43
23. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president? 
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Approve              47%    90%     2%    43%    51%    42%    54%    69%
Disapprove           50      9     96     52     45     54     42     28
DK/NA                 4      1      2      5      4      4      4      3
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Approve              33%    43%    55%    57%    65%    58%    61%     9%    34%
Disapprove           61     53     44     41     33     38     35     91     59
DK/NA                 7      4      1      2      3      4      3      -      7
24. Overall, do you think immigrants from other cultures have a mainly positive or a mainly negative impact on American society? 
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Mainly positive      64%    46%    84%    66%    69%    60%    67%    49%
Mainly negative      19     34      7     16     16     22     17     28
DK/NA                17     20      8     18     15     18     16     23
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Mainly positive      78%    68%    60%    51%    63%    53%    58%    75%    75%
Mainly negative       7     17     23     32     19     26     23     11     14
DK/NA                15     15     17     17     18     21     19     14     11
25. Do you support or oppose allowing undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children to remain in the United States and eventually apply for citizenship? 
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Support              71%    51%    95%    73%    66%    75%    65%    63%
Oppose               24     41      4     22     29     20     29     30
DK/NA                 5      8      1      5      5      5      6      7
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Support              80%    69%    70%    63%    60%    68%    64%    91%    79%
Oppose               18     25     25     29     34     25     30      6     19
DK/NA                 2      6      5      8      6      7      6      2      2
26. Do you support or oppose building a wall along the border with Mexico? 
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Support              48%    87%     7%    43%    53%    43%    56%    71%
Oppose               48     11     90     51     45     52     41     26
DK/NA                 4      2      2      6      3      5      3      3
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Support              33%    46%    55%    58%    67%    60%    63%    13%    32%
Oppose               64     50     40     39     31     37     34     80     65
DK/NA                 3      4      4      3      2      3      3      7      3
27. Do you approve or disapprove of President Trump using emergency executive powers to fund a wall along the border with Mexico without the approval of Congress? 
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Approve              39%    77%     1%    34%    43%    34%    48%    59%
Disapprove           60     22     99     63     55     64     50     39
DK/NA                 2      1      -      3      2      2      2      2
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Approve              22%    35%    47%    52%    57%    49%    53%     5%    23%
Disapprove           78     64     51     46     41     48     45     92     76
DK/NA                 1      1      2      1      2      2      2      2      1
28. Do you think that undocumented immigrants crossing the border with Mexico into the United States is a national emergency, or don't you think so? 
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Yes/Emergency        45%    82%     6%    42%    49%    42%    51%    66%
No                   52     16     92     55     49     55     45     33
DK/NA                 3      2      2      3      2      3      3      1
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Yes/Emergency        32%    40%    54%    55%    61%    56%    59%    10%    33%
No                   66     59     43     42     37     41     39     88     63
DK/NA                 2      1      3      3      1      3      2      2      3
29. As you may know, President Trump has said that the undocumented immigrants, drugs, and gang members crossing the border with Mexico into the United States is an invasion. Do you agree or disagree with this statement? 
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Agree                52%    87%    13%    48%    54%    50%    58%    72%
Disagree             45     10     84     48     43     47     39     26
DK/NA                 4      3      3      4      3      4      4      3
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Agree                38%    49%    59%    60%    67%    62%    64%    26%    37%
Disagree             56     48     39     36     31     34     32     71     60
DK/NA                 5      3      1      3      2      4      3      4      3
30. Which comes closer to your point of view: a wall along the border with Mexico is consistent with American values, or a wall along the border with Mexico is against American values? 
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Consistent w/ values 47%    83%     8%    45%    50%    43%    55%    68%
Against values       45     12     85     46     43     46     38     25
DK/NA                 8      5      7      9      6     11      7      7
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Consistent w/ values 33%    44%    57%    58%    64%    59%    62%    18%    32%
Against values       57     47     39     34     30     33     32     74     58
DK/NA                10      9      5      8      6      8      7      8     10
31. Do you think that a wall along the border with Mexico would significantly decrease violent crime in the United States, or don't you think so? 
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Yes/Decrease crime   38%    74%     4%    32%    41%    36%    45%    55%
No                   57     22     92     63     56     59     50     39
DK/NA                 4      4      3      4      3      6      5      6
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Yes/Decrease crime   25%    33%    45%    51%    51%    49%    50%     8%    29%
No                   72     64     49     45     45     44     45     89     70
DK/NA                 3      3      5      4      4      7      5      3      -
32. Do you think that a wall along the border with Mexico would significantly decrease the amount of illegal drugs in the United States, or don't you think so? 
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Yes/Decrease drugs   43%    82%     6%    38%    46%    40%    50%    63%
No                   54     16     91     60     51     57     47     34
DK/NA                 2      2      2      2      2      2      3      2
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Yes/Decrease drugs   31%    39%    51%    54%    59%    54%    57%    14%    29%
No                   67     60     47     42     38     43     41     84     70
DK/NA                 2      2      2      4      3      3      3      2      -
33. In order to build a wall along the entire border with Mexico, it may be necessary for the federal government to seize private property. Do you support or oppose the federal government seizing private property in order to build the wall? 
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Support              33%    64%     3%    30%    38%    28%    41%    49%
Oppose               62     29     96     65     58     66     54     43
DK/NA                 5      8      1      5      4      7      5      9
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Support              17%    31%    41%    43%    51%    39%    45%     7%    18%
Oppose               81     65     54     50     44     52     48     90     80
DK/NA                 2      4      5      7      5      9      7      3      2
34. As you may know, Governor Abbott and lawmakers of both parties are proposing multi-billion dollar increases in the amount that is spent on public education. In general, do you think spending this money on public education is a good idea or bad idea? 
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Good idea            83%    78%    92%    83%    83%    83%    79%    82%
Bad idea             11     15      6     11     13      9     15     10
DK/NA                 6      7      3      6      4      8      6      8
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Good idea            87%    89%    82%    77%    80%    81%    81%    91%    86%
Bad idea              9      8     12     15     14     11     12      7     11
DK/NA                 4      3      6      8      6      9      7      2      3
35. In general, do you think the use of standardized tests is good for education, or don't you think so? 
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Yes/Good             31%    34%    31%    31%    35%    27%    31%    26%
No                   60     58     62     61     58     63     60     64
DK/NA                 9      9      8      9      6     11     10     10
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Yes/Good             30%    32%    29%    36%    33%    24%    28%    29%    37%
No                   67     63     63     49     59     64     62     68     57
DK/NA                 3      4      8     15      7     13     10      3      6
36. Do you think that the amount of money that Texas school districts receive from the state should be linked to how well the students do on standardized tests, or do you think state education funding should remain linked only to the number of students and the cost of their educational needs? 
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Standardized tests   12%    14%     7%    15%    15%     9%    10%    12%
Number of students   78     75     86     77     75     82     82     77
DK/NA                 9     12      7      8     10      9      8     11
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Standardized tests   12%     8%    14%    16%    15%     8%    11%    12%    13%
Number of students   85     83     77     67     77     82     79     82     77
DK/NA                 3      9      9     17      8     10      9      6     10
37. Would you support or oppose requiring local governments to get the approval of voters if they want to increase property taxes by more than 2.5 percent? 
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Support              77%    84%    69%    80%    80%    75%    83%    83%
Oppose               18     14     25     16     17     19     14     11
DK/NA                 5      2      6      4      3      6      3      6
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Support              68%    83%    79%    77%    87%    80%    83%    70%    71%
Oppose               24     15     20     17     11     15     13     28     24
DK/NA                 8      3      1      6      3      5      4      2      5