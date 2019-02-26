February 26, 2019 - The Wall Cuts Texas Voters In Half, Quinnipiac University Poll Finds; But Voters Oppose Emergency Powers By Wide Margin

Texas voters are evenly split 48 - 48 percent on whether to build a wall on the Mexican border, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released today.





There are party, gender, age and racial gaps, the independent Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pe- ack) University Poll finds:

Republicans support the wall 87 - 11 percent. Opposed are Democrats, 90 - 7 percent, and independent voters, 51 - 43 percent;

Men support the wall, 53 - 45 percent, with women opposed by a mirror image 52 - 43 percent;

Voters 18 to 34 years old oppose the wall 64 - 33 percent. Voters over 65 years old back the wall 58 - 39 percent;

White voters support the wall 63 - 34 percent. Opposed are black voters, 80 - 13 percent, and Hispanic voters, 65 - 32 percent.

Texas voters disapprove 60 - 39 percent of President Donald Trump using emergency powers to fund a wall on the border. Voters say 52 - 45 percent-undocumented immigrants crossing the border is not a national emergency.





But voters agree with President Trump 52 - 45 percent that the undocumented immigrants, drugs and gang members crossing the border is an "invasion."





Texas voters are divided in their opinion of President Donald Trump as 47 percent approve of the job he is doing and 50 percent disapprove.





"Texas is the state most directly impacted by the border wall controversy because of its long border with Mexico. Its generally conservative nature and stronger support for President Donald Trump makes these numbers especially relevant.





"President Trump's 47 - 50 percent job approval in Texas is not great, but it's better than Quinnipiac University finds in nationwide polls," said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.





"Texas voters are split down the middle on the need for a border wall, but overwhelmingly think immigration has been good for this country," Brown added.





Texas voters say 57 - 38 percent that a wall on the Mexican border would not "significantly decrease violent crime in the U.S." The wall would not "significantly decrease the amount of illegal drugs in the U.S.," voters say 54 - 43 percent.





By a wide 62 - 33 percent, voters oppose the federal government seizing private property to build the wall. The only listed party, gender, education, age or racial groups to support this seizure are Republicans, 64 - 29 percent, and white men, 51 - 44 percent. White voters with no college degree are divided as 49 percent back seizures, with 43 percent opposed.





Immigrants from other cultures have a mainly positive impact on American society, 64 percent of Texas voters say, as 19 percent say immigrants have a mainly negative impact.





Texas voters also support 71 - 24 percent allowing "Dreamers" to stay in the U.S. and ultimately apply for citizenship. Support is strong among all listed groups.





School Funding





By an overwhelming 83 - 11 percent, Texas voters support proposed multi-billion dollar increases in school funding in the Lone Star State.





State funding for schools should remain linked to student population, 78 percent of voters say, while 12 percent say funding should be linked to student performance on standardized tests. Texas voters say 60 - 31 percent that the use of standardized tests is not good for education.





Voters support 77 - 18 percent requiring local governments to get voter approval if they want to increase property taxes more than 2.5 percent.





Approval Ratings for Governor, Senators





Texas voters approve 58 - 28 percent of the job Gov. Greg Abbott is doing.





Voters approve 51 - 40 percent of the job U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is doing and give U.S. Sen. John Cornyn a 43 - 26 percent job approval rating.





From February 20 - 25, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,222 Texas voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points, including the design effect.





The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Douglas Schwartz, Ph.D., conducts gold standard surveys using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones. The Quinnipiac University Poll conducts nationwide surveys and polls in more than a dozen states on national and statewide elections, as well as public policy issues.





20. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Greg Abbott is handling his job as governor?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 58% 88% 29% 56% 63% 54% 64% 72% Disapprove 28 5 56 26 27 28 27 17 DK/NA 14 7 15 19 10 18 9 11 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 43% 56% 70% 64% 73% 63% 68% 38% 50% Disapprove 32 30 24 25 19 25 22 39 34 DK/NA 26 14 6 10 8 12 10 23 16

21. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Ted Cruz is handling his job as United States Senator?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 51% 87% 16% 47% 55% 48% 57% 67% Disapprove 40 7 76 43 39 41 37 22 DK/NA 9 6 8 10 7 11 6 10 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 40% 50% 56% 61% 67% 58% 62% 22% 46% Disapprove 47 40 38 34 28 32 30 66 45 DK/NA 13 10 6 5 6 10 8 13 9

22. Do you approve or disapprove of the way John Cornyn is handling his job as United States Senator?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 43% 64% 21% 40% 49% 37% 54% 51% Disapprove 26 10 48 26 25 27 28 20 DK/NA 31 26 32 34 26 36 18 29 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 26% 35% 52% 58% 61% 44% 52% 26% 30% Disapprove 28 29 27 22 23 25 24 34 28 DK/NA 46 37 21 20 16 31 23 40 43

23. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 47% 90% 2% 43% 51% 42% 54% 69% Disapprove 50 9 96 52 45 54 42 28 DK/NA 4 1 2 5 4 4 4 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 33% 43% 55% 57% 65% 58% 61% 9% 34% Disapprove 61 53 44 41 33 38 35 91 59 DK/NA 7 4 1 2 3 4 3 - 7

24. Overall, do you think immigrants from other cultures have a mainly positive or a mainly negative impact on American society?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Mainly positive 64% 46% 84% 66% 69% 60% 67% 49% Mainly negative 19 34 7 16 16 22 17 28 DK/NA 17 20 8 18 15 18 16 23 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Mainly positive 78% 68% 60% 51% 63% 53% 58% 75% 75% Mainly negative 7 17 23 32 19 26 23 11 14 DK/NA 15 15 17 17 18 21 19 14 11

25. Do you support or oppose allowing undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children to remain in the United States and eventually apply for citizenship?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Support 71% 51% 95% 73% 66% 75% 65% 63% Oppose 24 41 4 22 29 20 29 30 DK/NA 5 8 1 5 5 5 6 7 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Support 80% 69% 70% 63% 60% 68% 64% 91% 79% Oppose 18 25 25 29 34 25 30 6 19 DK/NA 2 6 5 8 6 7 6 2 2

26. Do you support or oppose building a wall along the border with Mexico?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Support 48% 87% 7% 43% 53% 43% 56% 71% Oppose 48 11 90 51 45 52 41 26 DK/NA 4 2 2 6 3 5 3 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Support 33% 46% 55% 58% 67% 60% 63% 13% 32% Oppose 64 50 40 39 31 37 34 80 65 DK/NA 3 4 4 3 2 3 3 7 3

27. Do you approve or disapprove of President Trump using emergency executive powers to fund a wall along the border with Mexico without the approval of Congress?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 39% 77% 1% 34% 43% 34% 48% 59% Disapprove 60 22 99 63 55 64 50 39 DK/NA 2 1 - 3 2 2 2 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 22% 35% 47% 52% 57% 49% 53% 5% 23% Disapprove 78 64 51 46 41 48 45 92 76 DK/NA 1 1 2 1 2 2 2 2 1

28. Do you think that undocumented immigrants crossing the border with Mexico into the United States is a national emergency, or don't you think so?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Emergency 45% 82% 6% 42% 49% 42% 51% 66% No 52 16 92 55 49 55 45 33 DK/NA 3 2 2 3 2 3 3 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Emergency 32% 40% 54% 55% 61% 56% 59% 10% 33% No 66 59 43 42 37 41 39 88 63 DK/NA 2 1 3 3 1 3 2 2 3

29. As you may know, President Trump has said that the undocumented immigrants, drugs, and gang members crossing the border with Mexico into the United States is an invasion. Do you agree or disagree with this statement?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Agree 52% 87% 13% 48% 54% 50% 58% 72% Disagree 45 10 84 48 43 47 39 26 DK/NA 4 3 3 4 3 4 4 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Agree 38% 49% 59% 60% 67% 62% 64% 26% 37% Disagree 56 48 39 36 31 34 32 71 60 DK/NA 5 3 1 3 2 4 3 4 3

30. Which comes closer to your point of view: a wall along the border with Mexico is consistent with American values, or a wall along the border with Mexico is against American values?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Consistent w/ values 47% 83% 8% 45% 50% 43% 55% 68% Against values 45 12 85 46 43 46 38 25 DK/NA 8 5 7 9 6 11 7 7 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Consistent w/ values 33% 44% 57% 58% 64% 59% 62% 18% 32% Against values 57 47 39 34 30 33 32 74 58 DK/NA 10 9 5 8 6 8 7 8 10

31. Do you think that a wall along the border with Mexico would significantly decrease violent crime in the United States, or don't you think so?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Decrease crime 38% 74% 4% 32% 41% 36% 45% 55% No 57 22 92 63 56 59 50 39 DK/NA 4 4 3 4 3 6 5 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Decrease crime 25% 33% 45% 51% 51% 49% 50% 8% 29% No 72 64 49 45 45 44 45 89 70 DK/NA 3 3 5 4 4 7 5 3 -

32. Do you think that a wall along the border with Mexico would significantly decrease the amount of illegal drugs in the United States, or don't you think so?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Decrease drugs 43% 82% 6% 38% 46% 40% 50% 63% No 54 16 91 60 51 57 47 34 DK/NA 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Decrease drugs 31% 39% 51% 54% 59% 54% 57% 14% 29% No 67 60 47 42 38 43 41 84 70 DK/NA 2 2 2 4 3 3 3 2 -

33. In order to build a wall along the entire border with Mexico, it may be necessary for the federal government to seize private property. Do you support or oppose the federal government seizing private property in order to build the wall?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Support 33% 64% 3% 30% 38% 28% 41% 49% Oppose 62 29 96 65 58 66 54 43 DK/NA 5 8 1 5 4 7 5 9 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Support 17% 31% 41% 43% 51% 39% 45% 7% 18% Oppose 81 65 54 50 44 52 48 90 80 DK/NA 2 4 5 7 5 9 7 3 2

34. As you may know, Governor Abbott and lawmakers of both parties are proposing multi-billion dollar increases in the amount that is spent on public education. In general, do you think spending this money on public education is a good idea or bad idea?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Good idea 83% 78% 92% 83% 83% 83% 79% 82% Bad idea 11 15 6 11 13 9 15 10 DK/NA 6 7 3 6 4 8 6 8 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Good idea 87% 89% 82% 77% 80% 81% 81% 91% 86% Bad idea 9 8 12 15 14 11 12 7 11 DK/NA 4 3 6 8 6 9 7 2 3

35. In general, do you think the use of standardized tests is good for education, or don't you think so?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Good 31% 34% 31% 31% 35% 27% 31% 26% No 60 58 62 61 58 63 60 64 DK/NA 9 9 8 9 6 11 10 10 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Good 30% 32% 29% 36% 33% 24% 28% 29% 37% No 67 63 63 49 59 64 62 68 57 DK/NA 3 4 8 15 7 13 10 3 6

36. Do you think that the amount of money that Texas school districts receive from the state should be linked to how well the students do on standardized tests, or do you think state education funding should remain linked only to the number of students and the cost of their educational needs?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Standardized tests 12% 14% 7% 15% 15% 9% 10% 12% Number of students 78 75 86 77 75 82 82 77 DK/NA 9 12 7 8 10 9 8 11 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Standardized tests 12% 8% 14% 16% 15% 8% 11% 12% 13% Number of students 85 83 77 67 77 82 79 82 77 DK/NA 3 9 9 17 8 10 9 6 10

37. Would you support or oppose requiring local governments to get the approval of voters if they want to increase property taxes by more than 2.5 percent?